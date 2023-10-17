Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Maynard man charged after sexually abusing 12-year-old

Brady M. Denny
Brady M. Denny(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYNARD, Iowa (KCRG) - An 18-year-old has been charged after sexually abusing a child on multiple occasions.

On October 2nd, 2023, deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office were called to a residence after the reporting party learned that Brady Denny allegedly had intimate relations with a 12-year-old. Denny denied the allegations but did provide police with the victim’s name - also confirming where she went to school.

Police conducted an interview with the victim, who confirmed a sexual relationship. They also confirmed that the defendant was aware of her age.

Officials also additionally later received audio recordings regarding the issue.

Denny was charged with Sexual Abuse in the 2nd Degree.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Shaw will be arraigned on charges of First Degree Murder, Solicitation to Commit Murder...
Leader of eastern Iowa drug operation charged for allegedly paying for murder of Chris Bagley
Police say 32-year-old Emily Payne, was last seen in the 900 block of Sandusky Drive. She was...
Iowa City police cancel search for 32-year-old woman, she has been found
Whitewater police have Scott Street in Whitewater blocked off early Monday.
Police: Wisconsin man still at-large after holding woman against her will for multiple days
Several students are recovering after a hayride crash in Keokuk County.
Students injured in Keokuk County hayride crash
Cedar Rapids police were called to the Commonwealth Senior Apartments on Thursday.
Police respond after woman shot in leg in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

Iowa Department of Agricultural asks farmers to be on the lookout for avian flu
Iowa Department of Agriculture asks poultry farmers to be on lookout for signs of avian flu
Two motorcyclists are hurt after a crash Monday evening.
Two motorcyclists injured in Dubuque crash
Books pulled from libraries and classrooms in the Urbandale Community School District to be in...
Iowa City School District removes books to comply with state law
OnIowaLive Marion Football
OnIowaLive: Marion football thriving in a new season with a new stadium