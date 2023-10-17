Maynard man charged after sexually abusing 12-year-old

MAYNARD, Iowa (KCRG) - An 18-year-old has been charged after sexually abusing a child on multiple occasions.

On October 2nd, 2023, deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office were called to a residence after the reporting party learned that Brady Denny allegedly had intimate relations with a 12-year-old. Denny denied the allegations but did provide police with the victim’s name - also confirming where she went to school.

Police conducted an interview with the victim, who confirmed a sexual relationship. They also confirmed that the defendant was aware of her age.

Officials also additionally later received audio recordings regarding the issue.

Denny was charged with Sexual Abuse in the 2nd Degree.

