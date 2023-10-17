Marion city leaders look to redevelop site of former public library

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion city leaders are asking for input on redeveloping the site of the former public library.

The building was badly damaged in the 2020 derecho and was decommissioned.

A new library was built in the fall of 2022.

Officials say they envision a privately owned building with commercial and residential opportunities to take over the site.

Proposals can be submitted on the city’s website. Proposals are due by Jan. 12, 2024.

