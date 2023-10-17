Show You Care
Marion city leaders look to redevelop site of former public library

Marion city leaders are asking for input on redeveloping the site of the former public library.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion city leaders are asking for input on redeveloping the site of the former public library.

The building was badly damaged in the 2020 derecho and was decommissioned.

A new library was built in the fall of 2022.

Officials say they envision a privately owned building with commercial and residential opportunities to take over the site.

Proposals can be submitted on the city’s website. Proposals are due by Jan. 12, 2024.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

