Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Jason Momoa meets fans at Iowa grocery store while promoting new vodka

An Iowa native and Hollywood star is visiting his home state to promote his new Vodka.
By KCCI
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWALK, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowa native and Hollywood star, Jason Momoa, returned to his home state to promote his new vodka brand.

The Aquaman star stopped at a Fareway store in Norwalk on Monday. Norwalk is where Momoa grew up.

He was there promoting his Meili Vodka.

People stood in line for hours before the autograph signing event even started, and they say it was worth the wait.

Momoa also made a stop at the Hy-Vee in Urbandale.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 32-year-old Emily Payne, was last seen in the 900 block of Sandusky Drive. She was...
Iowa City police cancel search for 32-year-old woman, she has been found
Several students are recovering after a hayride crash in Keokuk County.
Students injured in Keokuk County hayride crash
A total of 55,646 fans turned out in Iowa City for the “Crossover at Kinnick” women's...
Clark’s triple-double highlights game at Kinnick. Women’s basketball record crowd of 55,646 shows up
Whitewater police have Scott Street in Whitewater blocked off early Monday.
Police: Wisconsin man still at-large after holding woman against her will for multiple days
Nathan Gilmore was charged with first-degree murder.
Osage man sentenced to 50 years for murder, placing victim’s skull on a pike

Latest News

A central Iowa pastor says he wont let the violence stop him from returning to Israel.
Urbandale church members return from Israel, pastor plans to return
An investigation is underway after dozens of middle school students were thrown from a hay rack...
Investigation underway after students hurt in Keokuk County hayride crash
First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Corey Thompson gives the details on a great fall day, with...
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday morning, October 17
A group of Iowa Veterans are traveling to Washington, D.C. Tuesday to see memorials built in...
Honor flight to take Iowa veterans to Washington D.C.