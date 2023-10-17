Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Erick All to miss remainder of season

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Erick All will miss significant time with a knee injury.

All left Saturday’s win over Wisconsin after taking a hit to the knee on a 5-yard catch in just the second series of the game for the Hawkeyes. He had to be helped off the field.

All leads the Hawkeyes in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns so far this season.

The Michigan transfer’s absence will be felt by an Iowa offense already without tight end Luke Lachey, who injured his right ankle against Western Michigan.

The Hawkeyes are also without starting quarterback Cade McNamara, who is out for the season with a torn ACL.

