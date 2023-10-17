Iowa Department of Agriculture asks poultry farmers to be on lookout for signs of avian flu

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - New cases of avian influenza have been confirmed in boarding Iowa states, and officials are asking those with birds to keep an eye out for the illness.

According to the Department of Agriculture, more than 15 million Iowa birds were impacted by bird flu earlier this year. Iowa’s last recorded case of avian flu was in a backyard flock in Chickasaw County back in March of this year.

Secretary Mike Naig wants farmers in Iowa to focus on prevention. Because nearby states are already detecting bird flu, now is the time for vigilance.

”It’s still circulating in the wild bird population, so as they are migrating south, they are once again bringing that virus with them,” said Naig.

With cases of avian flu popping up in Minnesota and South Dakota, the Iowa Department of Agriculture is asking poultry farmers to be on the lookout for sick birds.

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said one of the best ways to keep birds healthy, is keeping them away from other birds.

”You want to keep what’s outside, outside and what’s inside inside. You want to minimize the contact between wild birds and your birds,” he said. ”The key here is to really get ahead of it, be proactive and aggressively respond if we have to,” Naig said.

While there haven’t been any cases in Iowa yet, Morgan Pothoven with the Iowa Turkey Federation said farmers work daily to make sure they’re keeping their flocks safe.

”Iowa turkey farmers raise their birds indoors as to create a line of separation, are doing things every day to mitigate the spread and and and the risk of potential disease. Washing their boots, wearing, you know, clean boots and different boots in each barn. All of those things to protect their flocks,” said Pothoven.

Some signs to look out for are birds that are lethargic, have trouble breathing and decreased food and water intake. You can find a full list of symptoms by clicking here.

”We don’t want to have any supply and demand issues on top of inflation and the cost that’s already hitting our families because of the increased cost to groceries,” said Naig.

Pothoven said, even if there is an outbreak in the state, Iowans won’t have to worry about contaminated foods.

”Those birds will not enter the food system. It is not going to enter into your, into your meals, or into the products that you buy that are turkey,” said Pothoven.

Naig said if you have poultry - a backyard flock or a commercial farm- if you suspect signs of avian flu, call the department.

They can have someone come out and take a look at the birds and even collect samples.

