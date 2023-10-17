Show You Care
Iowa City VA expands telehospital medicine program to more rural areas

By Libbie Randall
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Oftentimes veterans might have to travel out of their hometown in order to get the proper care needed. The Iowa City VA started their telehospital medicine program 4 years ago to help their patients stay closer to home.

“There is a big gap in care between urban and rural communities,” said Telehospital Program Director Dr. Jeydith Gutierrez. “We started with a small pilot that was funded by the Iowa City Office of Rural Health.”

Initially, they served 5 rural hospitals in the Midwest. It allowed hospital staff at large hospitals, like the Iowa City VA Health Care System, to provide consultations virtually to rural hospitals caring for Veterans.

Now, a federal grant - an additional $1.5 million dollars in funding from the Office of Rural Health - is allowing a program through the Iowa City VA, to even more hospitals, and helping even more patients and providers.

“We utilize this program that uses telehealth to bridge the gap between the need of inpatient hospital medical expertise and those patients that are admitted to rural facilities,” said Dr. Gutierrez.

And getting health care closer to home comes with a lot of upsides- family is often nearby and there’s comfort in recovering in the community where you live.

“With our guidance and being able to see all our patients via video, we are able to provide the same quality of care that if they had one of us right there,” said Dr. Gutierrez.

