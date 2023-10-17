Iowa City School District removes books to comply with state law

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In order to comply with newly signed Iowa law, the Iowa City School District announced that they removed numerous books from their shelves on Tuesday.

The law bans books in school libraries that depict certain topics and requires schools to provide “age-appropriate materials” for students.

Some popular books being removed include Stephen King’s It, the Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Handmaid’s Tale, Perks of Being a Wallflower, and several works by Colleen Hoover.

In a message to district families and staff members, Superintendent of the school district Matt Degner stated that they “developed a team of administrators, curriculum coordinator, teachers, and teacher librarians” in order to review material and make sure it follows new requirements.

School officials say the list isn’t completely finalized and is still subject to change.

You can read Degner’s full statement below:

Dear Families and Staff,

We are reaching out today to provide an update on our ongoing efforts to ensure compliance with Iowa law Senate File 496. Our commitment remains steadfast in complying with these new requirements while also maintaining our dedication to supporting our students and fostering safe, welcoming, and inclusive environments within our schools for all students.

One component of the law is to ensure that our District’s K-12 library and curriculum program align with educational standards, provide age-appropriate materials, and support student achievement goals. To shed light on the process, our District has been working with legal counsel and counterparts across the state to gain a thorough understanding of these new obligations.

We have developed a team of administrators, curriculum coordinators, teachers, and teacher librarians who are all actively involved in reviewing library and instructional materials in regard to the new requirements. We have full confidence in their ability to conduct this review process diligently and responsibly. Our commitment to this process remains unwavering, and the work is ongoing.

Along with districts across the State, we recently received a request from the Des Moines Register for the list of books that have been removed to date based on the review process. We provided the current list of removed books per the request. Although these titles were previously on our shelves, they now require removal to meet the State’s new legal standards. Please note that this list is not in final form as the review process of all books is still in progress, and the list is subject to change. The State’s deadline for the District to publish a final list is January 1, 2024.

Please know that this commitment to compliance will not deter us from our dedication to our students’ well-being and to creating inclusive learning environments. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we navigate this new legislation.

Sincerely,

Matt Degner, Superintendent of Iowa City Community School District

