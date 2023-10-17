Investigation underway after students hurt in Keokuk County hayride crash

KEOKUK COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - An investigation is underway after dozens of middle school students were thrown from a hay rack ride Saturday night in Keokuk County, just east of What Cheer.

One parent said some of the students were seriously hurt, including one girl with several broken bones and organ damage.

The parent said a group of parents put the event together, it was not school sanctioned.

A tracking app she has for her son shows the ride was going too fast at speeds up to 25 mph.

“The fact that they reached that speed which was twice what a hay rack ride would be is concerning,” “Annie Burrow said.

The Keokuk County Sheriff and State Patrol are investigating and have not released additional information at this time.

No arrests have been made yet.

