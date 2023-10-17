Former Clarksville Police Officer convicted of sexual exploitation of a minor

CLARKSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A former Clarksville police officer has been found guilty of 11 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

In March 2022, a minor reported to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, that a former Clarksville police officer, 34-year-old Mike Tobin, showed the minor sexually explicit images and videos. Following an investigation, Tobin was relieved of his duties as an officer on March 5th, 2022.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety said those images and videos, which included nude images of minors, were evidence in a pending criminal case.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.

