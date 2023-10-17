Fire crews respond to Marion house fire

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Everyone made it out safely after a fire started in a bathroom of a home in Marion on Monday night.

Firefighters said they were called to the 2700 block of 24th Street just before 8 p.m. on Monday.

When they arrived, crews said they could see moderate smoke from the outside of the home, and a small fire inside.

Two of the four people living in the home were there when the fire started and had already evacuated when crews arrived. The smoke detectors were working.

Crews worked to extinguish the fire and ventilated the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

