Fantastic weather for Tuesday, a bit more unsettled by Wednesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today’s conditions will be hard to beat for the middle of October, with ample sunshine and pleasant temperatures.

A bit of a southwesterly breeze is the change for today compared to the past couple of days, and this will help bring in a somewhat warmer air mass. As a result, despite otherwise similar conditions, highs should run about 5 to 10 degrees warmer in the mid to upper 60s. As days get shorter and the sun angle gets lower, it’ll be tougher to get days like these as we go forward, so make the most of it today.

A storm system is still on track to affect our weather on Wednesday and Thursday, giving us more clouds and at least a slight chance for some light showers. Light will be the key here, as any rainfall amounts will likely be measured in hundredths of an inch, or around a tenth if you’re lucky. Many areas will receive no rain at all during this time. Temperatures will vary a bit, with mid to upper 60s again ahead of a cold front on Wednesday, and upper 50s to low 60s behind it on Thursday. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 40s on both days.

Temperatures will not see any drastic swings in the several days to follow, with highs generally in the upper 50s to mid 60s into the weekend with partly to mostly sunny skies. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s, falling pretty close to seasonal normals or a few degrees above.

The next chance for any precipitation comes by Tuesday into Wednesday next week, right at the tail end of the 9-day forecast. This storm system has the potential to tap into some moisture from the remnants of a tropical system in the eastern Pacific Ocean, which could promote some potential for heavier rainfall. However, this is still several days away and would require the right timing for the tropical system and the more typical storm system that will be moving through our region. We’ll be watching and keeping you posted on the latest as we get a bit closer. One thing that looks more certain here is that temperatures will climb again ahead of the storm system, pushing closer to 70 by Tuesday.

