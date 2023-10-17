Environmental activists dump trash from Ralston Creek in front of Iowa City City Hall in demonstration

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Environmental activists in Iowa City dropped off a pile of trash outside City Hall, in an effort to raise awareness of their creek cleanup project.

About a dozen people collected the trash from a mile-long stretch along part of Ralston Creek.

They say they spent around 15 hours collecting the trash after first trying to bring attention to the problem of the dirty creek at a City Council meeting.

“We need to show them [City of Iowa City] that there are people that want them to do something we need to put pressure on them because if we don’t put pressure on them they’re going to continue to do what they have been doing which is nothing.” said activist Vincent Shoppa.

They say one of their other goals is for the city to put trash cans along the creek in the future.

