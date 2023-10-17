Show You Care
Clinic opening in Cedar Rapids addresses infertility, but without IVF

A new business is opening in Cedar Rapids that’s focused on fertility without the use of in vitro fertilization (IVF).
By Mollie Swayne
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Radiant Clinic bills itself as the only women’s health and fertility clinic in Cedar Rapids specializing in fertility awareness methods.

Dr. Monica Minjeur is the founder of the clinic. She helped Teryn Anderson two years into Anderson’s efforts to have a baby. Anderson said she tried for a total of five years for having her daughter.

“We had been trying for about a couple years before we pursued any sort of, like, answers through a medical provider,” said Anderson. “[We] eventually came to find out I had pretty significant PCOS and hormone issues and endometriosis.”

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) affects 8-13% percent of reproductive-aged women, according to the World Health Organization.

A 2020 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention looked at infertility and said more than 10% of women of childbearing age in theU.S. have problems with getting pregnant or having a child.

“Infertility does affect approximately one in six women. And so a very large and growing statistic,” Minjeur.

Minjeur’s practice focuses on tracking the menstrual cycle to identify when a woman is most likely to conceive. Her philosophy focuses on what she calls “natural fertility health” and does not incorporate in vitro fertilization.

“I’m one of only a few physicians, even in the state of Iowa, that has this training as far as more natural approaches to fertility,” said Minjeur.

Anderson said trying and failing to get pregnant can feel isolating and frustrating.

“I think women really, I mean, you start to really despise and hate your body because you feel like it’s broken,” said Anderson.

But her story has a happy ending.

“It’s just been a blessing to have her with us now,” said Anderson.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

