Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to make multiple stops in Iowa this holiday season

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will return this holiday season with multiple stops in Iowa.

The train program, which began in 1999, raises money, food, and awareness for local food banks in communities along the Canadian Pacific network.

This year, for the train’s 25th annual holiday tour, the musical artists include Seaforth, Kiesza, Tenille, Townes, Breland, Dallas Smith and MacKenzie Porter.

Here are the locations and the expected arrival times:

Clinton, Iowa - 3:05 p.m. on Nov. 26 - East end of Main Avenue, near Sawmill Museum

Davenport, Iowa - 5:45 p.m. on Nov. 26 - Corner of Western Avenue and West River Drive

Muscatine, Iowa - 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 26 - West end of River Side Park at Chestnut Street and Harbor Drive

Ottumwa, Iowa - 10 a.m. on Nov. 27 - CPKC Station, 1300 Wildwood Drive across 134 from Kohl’s

Mason City, Iowa - 7:45 p.m. on Dec. 7 - CPKC Depot - 904 South Pennsylvania Avenue

Ossian, Iowa - 11 a.m. on Dec. 8 - West Mechanic Street - between Becker Avenue and North West Street

Marquette, Iowa - 1:45 p.m. on Dec. 8 - Marina parking lot, north off Casino Queen Marquette at Water STreet and Highway 76

Lansing, Iowa - 3:50 p.m. on Dec. 8 - Ball field on South Front Street between North 2nd and Dodge Street

New Albin, Iowa - 5:15 p.m. on Dec. 8 - Parking lot adjacent CPKC tracks on Railroad Avenue between Ross Avenue and Oak Street

The train will also make stops in Missouri, Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota.

See a full list of stops here.

Holiday Train shows are free to attend. Canadian Pacific asks anyone who attends to bring a cash or non-perishable food donation if they are able.

Local food banks will be accepting the donations at each stop.

