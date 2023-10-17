Leader of eastern Iowa drug operation charged for allegedly paying for murder of Chris Bagley

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The man charged for leading a large drug operation in eastern Iowa is set to be arraigned on new charges related to the 2018 death of Chris Bagley.

Andrew Shaw will be arraigned on charges of First Degree Murder, Solicitation to Commit Murder and Conspiracy to Commit Forcible Felony for his involvement in Bagley’s death.

Court documents say Shaw paid Drew Wagner and Johnny Church, formerly known as Drew Blahnik, to murder Chris Bagley.

Shaw has been serving an almost 8-year prison sentence from 2020 after pleading guilty to gun and drug-related charges. Officials said Shaw was involved in a large drug operation that brought marijuana from California and Colorado into Iowa for a decade.

Shaw’s name also appeared in a search warrant that led to officers finding the body of Chris Bagley, buried outside a Cedar Rapids home. An autopsy showed Bagley died from stab wounds.

Church, who changed his name from Drew Blahnik, and Wagner were convicted for their involvement in Bagley’s killing. Church was sentenced to 57 years in prison in December 2021. Wagner was sentenced to 47 years in prison after taking a plea agreement.

Church was then sentenced to another 10 years after he and another inmate allegedly physically assaulted another inmate to prevent him from testifying in a separate drug-related case.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.