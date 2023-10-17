49th Honor Flight leaves Cedar Rapids, travels to D.C.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some 87 Veterans, most of which having served during the Vietnam War, took a free trip to Washington, D.C. to experience the memorials and monuments made for them.

This was the 49th Eastern Iowa Honor Flight, the fourth and last trip for this year. Honor Flight programs around the country honor United States Veterans by treating them to tours of the nation’s capitol.

For some retired Veterans, it just feels nice to be in familiar company.

“I’ve been retired for 13 years, and it’s good to get back around a lot of military folks,“ Peter Sherman, a veteran at his first Honor Flight, said this morning.

The Eastern Iowa Honor Flight has tried to hold four trips every year. Being a free trip for the Veterans, the wait list can be up to two years, even longer for those who signed up before the pandemic.

“We get as much out of it as we put into it,” Dick Bell, president of Eastern Iowa Honor Flight, said. “We’ve got a good supply of Veterans in the Cedar Rapids area and around us who still need to go.”

When the flight returns, there’s a celebratory welcome back in store for the Veterans. With most of the Veterans serving in the Vietnam War, organizers feel they didn’t get a proper welcome when they returned in 1975.

“A lot of those Veterans didn’t get a thank you, let alone a welcome home,” Darcy Moulin, Eastern Iowa Honor Flight’s Media Coordinator, said.

The Veterans are slated to return around 9 p.m. at the Eastern Iowa Airport for a proper welcoming.

Honor Flight is a nonprofit organization, and guardians or friends who tag along with the Veterans must pay a fee.

