Working Iowa: Theatre Cedar Rapids looks to hire House Managers

Theatre Cedar Rapids is looking to hire a couple of House Managers. It’s a part-time job that makes a big time impact.
By Kristin Rogers
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Theatre Cedar Rapids is looking to hire a couple of House Managers. It’s a part-time job that makes a big time impact.

“On a really busy night here if we have something going on in the auditorium and in the Grandon there might be 750 patrons here, just here” said Katie Hallman, Executive Director with TCR.

House managers are responsible for coordinating ushers and helping people who attend shows.

“This is a really busy place. We’re actually likely the largest employer of creative folks in the state. We’re the largest producing theater in the state,” Hallman explained.

For two decades, Jody Lippman was the sole house manager.

“Jodi passed away unexpectedly this summer and as we took a look at what the needs are and just kind of the scope of work it became pretty clear early that there’s not anybody who can step into kind of a singular role,” Hallman said.

Now the theatre is looking to fill the role with at least two part-time workers. Those hired will work amid the action on nights and weekends. They’ll need great communication skills, with the ability to lead a team. It’s an action-packed job surrounded by community.

“Looking around and saying oh, yeah, I know this and this person and then all of these people are completely new to me and here we are having the same experience, breathing the same air, clapping, it’s just, it gives me chills. It gives me chills to work here,” said Hallman.

