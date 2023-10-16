Show You Care
‘We finally got a miracle’ Non-profit provides Iowa City family with a new home

By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Iowa City, Iowa (KCRG) -The project was undertaken by Impact Cares is a non-profit that flips houses across the country and gives them to people in need.

Heidi Aviles is a single mom and she and her children got the refurbished trailer to live in.

She moved to Iowa City to help her family saying “We moved here from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. My brother passed away and my mom was really really bad condition and we had to come and be with her.”

Avila described the living conditions where here family lived saying “We’d sweep up bunches of roaches and all kinds of bugs but it was never enough it just kept coming and kept coming I was losing the battle. I went to the emergency room twice with roaches in my ear, my daughter had a roach in her ear, three weeks ago my son woke up screaming because he had a roach in his ear.”

“So we’re able to pick up this home and did a bunch of work inside over the last nine days you’ve kind of remodeled it inside and out and trying to wrap it up so we can give it to her,” said Impact Cares Project Manager Tory Wilson.

“When you see when you see the relief on a mother’s face that you know she’s going to be able to put a good roof over her kids and they’ll be able to live in a comfortable home it’s the most rewarding job I’ve ever done,” said Wilson.

Aviles said her family has waited long time for this moment.

“The most important thing is that no matter how bad your situation is we can’t lose hope we can’t and I’ve been holding on to hope for over a year now and we finally got a miracle,” said Aviles.

Impact Cares also worked on other trailers in the area.

