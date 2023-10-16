Waukon officer hurt after attack by intoxicated man

WAUKON, Iowa (KCRG) - The Waukon Police Department says an officer is hurt after an intoxicated man tried to attack the officer multiple times.

Police say they responded to a call Saturday about an intoxicated person on Rossville Road.

Officials say the man, 23-year-old Chase Tysland, of West Union, became aggressive and attempted to assault the officer.

Police say they arrested Tysland after a short scuffle.

He is charged with public intoxication, assault causing injury, and interference with official acts causing injury.

