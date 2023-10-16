Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Waukon officer hurt after attack by intoxicated man

The Waukon Police Department says an officer is hurt after an intoxicated man tried to attack the officer multiple times.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUKON, Iowa (KCRG) - The Waukon Police Department says an officer is hurt after an intoxicated man tried to attack the officer multiple times.

Police say they responded to a call Saturday about an intoxicated person on Rossville Road.

Officials say the man, 23-year-old Chase Tysland, of West Union, became aggressive and attempted to assault the officer.

Police say they arrested Tysland after a short scuffle.

He is charged with public intoxication, assault causing injury, and interference with official acts causing injury.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa State Capitol building
Law Enforcement investigates Social Media Threat
FILE - Actor Suzanne Somers is photographed at the Lowell Hotel in New York on June 30, 2005....
Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company,’ dies at 76
Williams’ 82-yard TD sparks Iowa to 15-6 win over Wisconsin.
Williams’ 82-yard TD sparks Iowa to 15-6 win over Wisconsin
KCRG-TV9 Friday Night Lights Endzone Week 8
Cedar Rapids Police comment on residents’ safety in light of multiple recent homicides
Cedar Rapids Police comment on residents’ safety in light of multiple recent homicides

Latest News

Voters in Burlington will decide if the city needs a third fire station.
Waukon officer hurt after attack by intoxicated man
The war in Israel is increasing pressure on Republicans to pick a speaker this week.
Rep. Jim Jordan pushes for support amid search for new Speaker
Speaking in Iowa this weekend, Republican Presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis said the U.S....
Republican presidential candidate DeSantis says US should not take in refugees from Gaza
Christians in the Quad Cities held the 20th Annual Night to Honor Israel.
Moline church members rally to support Jewish friends
Israeli leadership is urging citizens in Gaza to get out of the way as they plan an invasion.
Israel urges civilians to leave Gaza as it prepares to invade