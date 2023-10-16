Show You Care
Waterloo police investigate after gunfire damages home

The Waterloo City Council voted on Monday 5-2 in favor of replacing the existing Waterloo police logo.
The Waterloo City Council voted on Monday 5-2 in favor of replacing the existing Waterloo police logo.(Waterloo Police)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Waterloo are investigating after they say a home was damaged by gunfire over the weekend.

Police said one gunshot entered an occupied home in the 400 block of Dearborn Avenue at around 9:20 p.m. on Saturday. There was a bullet hole to the front of the home, and the bullet struck into a wall inside.

No injuries were reported in this incident, and no suspects have been identified.

