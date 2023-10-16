Waterloo police investigate after gunfire damages home

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Waterloo are investigating after they say a home was damaged by gunfire over the weekend.

Police said one gunshot entered an occupied home in the 400 block of Dearborn Avenue at around 9:20 p.m. on Saturday. There was a bullet hole to the front of the home, and the bullet struck into a wall inside.

No injuries were reported in this incident, and no suspects have been identified.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.