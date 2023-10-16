Show You Care
Students injured in Keokuk County hayride crash

Several students are recovering after a hayride crash in southeast Iowa.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KEOKUK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Several students are recovering after a hayride crash in Keokuk County.

District leaders for Sigourney Community schools say a group of 7th grade students were on a non-school sponsored ride when the crash happened.

The severity of their injuries is not clear.

“We have been in close contact with the families who had students who were injured,” the district wrote in a Facebook post. “Our hearts and prayers go out to everyone involved.”

There will be additional counselor support for students this week.

