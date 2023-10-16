Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Pharmacy sees interest for flu, COVID and RSV vaccines headed into winter months

By Emily Schrad
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - While fall weather is finally starting to stick around, winter will be here before we know it. And with colder temperatures comes illnesses like flu, COVID, RSV and of course the common cold.

As the holidays approach and the winter season gets closer, Mike Deninger, pharmacist at Towncrest Pharmacy in Iowa City says, they’ve seen a big interest in flu, COVID and RSV vaccines.

”A lot of viruses are, you know, respiratory in nature. And so as we’re getting into the fall and and winter seasons, we’re closer together. It’s easier for me to, you know, potentially transmit something to you and infectious diseases like RSV, like the flu, like COVID are preventable and so vaccines are just a way to help keep us safe, keep our family safe, keep our loved ones safe,” said Deniger.

Dustin Arnold, chief medical officer with UnityPoint Health St. Luke’s said they haven’t yet seen many people coming in with illnesses.

”We haven’t seen a lot of influenza or RSV. The COVID numbers have been low all summer. We did, I mean, we did have increased employees out there for a little bit and that little spike has kind of gone away and the people that did get sick or get admitted to the hospital, aren’t critically ill like they were two, three years ago,” said Arnold.

Arnold added if you have questions about any vaccines, talk to your health care provider.

Along with COVID, flu and RSV, many people also catch the common cold during the winter months. And earlier this year, an FDA advisory panel concluded many popular over-the-counter decongestants are ineffective.

”Colds are a very symptomatic you know thing. You basically are treating symptoms you really can’t treat the cold. You can use things like zinc to help quickly allow your body to react to that, especially early on and stave off that infection. But once you’ve got a cold, you’re basically treating the symptoms,” said Deninger.

When in doubt, doctors say you should stick to the three C’s.

Cover your cough, clean your hands and contain yourself when you’re sick.

”Get vaccinated for one. Two, basically, just pay attention to where you’re at. Be smart, be safe. You know, if you’re not feeling well, wear a mask. I mean, that’s something that’s nowadays a lot more acceptable than it was,” said Deninger.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 32-year-old Emily Payne, was last seen in the 900 block of Sandusky Drive. She was...
Iowa City police cancel search for 32-year-old woman, she has been found
A total of 55,646 fans turned out in Iowa City for the “Crossover at Kinnick” women's...
Clark’s triple-double highlights game at Kinnick. Women’s basketball record crowd of 55,646 shows up
Iowa State Capitol building
Law Enforcement investigates Social Media Threat
FILE - Actor Suzanne Somers is photographed at the Lowell Hotel in New York on June 30, 2005....
Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company,’ dies at 76
Several students are recovering after a hayride crash in Keokuk County.
Students injured in Keokuk County hayride crash

Latest News

Tips on how to stay healthy this Flu, COVID and cold season
Pharmacy sees interest for flu, COVID and RSV vaccines headed into winter months
A cattle farm is hoping to get DNR approval for a plan near a popular trout creek.
DNR hear from public on Supreme Beef plan
‘We finally a got a miracle’ Non-profit provides Iowa City family with a new and refurbished home
‘We finally got a miracle’ Non-profit provides Iowa City family with a new home
October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month.
Hawkeye Area Down Syndrome Association celebrates Down Syndrome awareness month