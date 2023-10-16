Pharmacy sees interest for flu, COVID and RSV vaccines headed into winter months

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - While fall weather is finally starting to stick around, winter will be here before we know it. And with colder temperatures comes illnesses like flu, COVID, RSV and of course the common cold.

As the holidays approach and the winter season gets closer, Mike Deninger, pharmacist at Towncrest Pharmacy in Iowa City says, they’ve seen a big interest in flu, COVID and RSV vaccines.

”A lot of viruses are, you know, respiratory in nature. And so as we’re getting into the fall and and winter seasons, we’re closer together. It’s easier for me to, you know, potentially transmit something to you and infectious diseases like RSV, like the flu, like COVID are preventable and so vaccines are just a way to help keep us safe, keep our family safe, keep our loved ones safe,” said Deniger.

Dustin Arnold, chief medical officer with UnityPoint Health St. Luke’s said they haven’t yet seen many people coming in with illnesses.

”We haven’t seen a lot of influenza or RSV. The COVID numbers have been low all summer. We did, I mean, we did have increased employees out there for a little bit and that little spike has kind of gone away and the people that did get sick or get admitted to the hospital, aren’t critically ill like they were two, three years ago,” said Arnold.

Arnold added if you have questions about any vaccines, talk to your health care provider.

Along with COVID, flu and RSV, many people also catch the common cold during the winter months. And earlier this year, an FDA advisory panel concluded many popular over-the-counter decongestants are ineffective.

”Colds are a very symptomatic you know thing. You basically are treating symptoms you really can’t treat the cold. You can use things like zinc to help quickly allow your body to react to that, especially early on and stave off that infection. But once you’ve got a cold, you’re basically treating the symptoms,” said Deninger.

When in doubt, doctors say you should stick to the three C’s.

Cover your cough, clean your hands and contain yourself when you’re sick.

”Get vaccinated for one. Two, basically, just pay attention to where you’re at. Be smart, be safe. You know, if you’re not feeling well, wear a mask. I mean, that’s something that’s nowadays a lot more acceptable than it was,” said Deninger.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.