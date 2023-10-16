Osage man sentenced to 50 years for murder, placing victim’s skull on a pike

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An Osage man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for the disappearance and death of a woman.

On July 12th, 2021, a teenage citizen of Mitchell County arrived at the Greenbelt River Trail Park and noticed what appeared to be a human skull, placed on a pike. The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and took custody of the skull. Medical examination and DNA testing confirmed the skull to be that of a human female.

On February 2, 2022, the family of Angela Bradbury reported her as a missing person to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office. The family reported that they had not had contact with Bradbury since April 2021. The family also provided DNA samples and dental records for Bradbury to law enforcement. On February 11th, 2022, examiners confirmed that the skull found in July 2021 belonged to Bradbury.

Police searched Greenbelt River Trail Park, and on April 5th, 2022, authorities located additional remains of Bradbury.

GPS tracking and other evidence led authorities to 22-year-old Nathan Gilmore where Bradbury’s remains were later found. Police say Gilmore was at the park the day the skull was found.

In an August 19th, 2022 interview with police, Gilmore reportedly claimed he met up with Bradbury on April 6th, 2021, the last day she was seen alive, but dropped her off later in Mason City. Police say Gilmore’s story reportedly changed upon further questioning.

During a search of Gilmore’s residence, police say they also found a whiteboard in Gilmore’s living room with GPS coordinates of where the skull was found.

On Monday the Des Moines Register reported that Gilmore was sentenced to 50 years in prison, with a mandatory minimum of 35 years before he is eligible for parole. He will also owe $150,000 in restitution to Bradbury’s family, as required by state law for murder convictions.

