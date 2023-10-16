One injured following fire at North Liberty mobile home
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt and refused treatment after a fire at a mobile home in North Liberty this afternoon.
It happened at Golfview Court. Officials say it started in a bedroom and spread to other parts of the home.
One pet was removed.
Investigators believe the fire was accidental and not intentionally set at this time.
Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.