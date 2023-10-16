Show You Care
One injured following fire at North Liberty mobile home

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt and refused treatment after a fire at a mobile home in North Liberty this afternoon.

It happened at Golfview Court. Officials say it started in a bedroom and spread to other parts of the home.

One pet was removed.

Investigators believe the fire was accidental and not intentionally set at this time.

