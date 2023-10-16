Show You Care
Non-collegiate fraternity brings safe space for men to talk about mental health

Two Cedar Rapids men created a non-collegiate Fraternity to help in their community, and also be a safe place for men to talk about their mental health.
By Brian Tabick
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two Cedar Rapids men created a non-collegiate Fraternity to help in their community, and also be a safe place for men to talk about their mental health.

Toni Loyal and Michael Durham are the founders of Gamma Phi Chi. The two have hosted a clothing drive for the Catherine McCauley Center as well as Willis Dady.

“We ask people what they want us to do,” said Loyal.

The group recently grew to three members and meets monthly in Loyal’s apartment or at a restaurant to discuss what’s next, but it’s also designed to be a safe place for men to talk about mental health and brotherhood.

“It’s literally men talking about what they’re going through,” said Loyal.

It’s a form of therapy Loyal and his friend Michael Durham noticed was missing in their lives. One where they’ve seen the benefit of firsthand.

“Mike and I would go to Basix a lot and we would literally go there on nights they would have bingo, we’d have a therapy session,” said Loyal.

They aren’t professional therapy sessions but are moments when these men can talk about what they’re going through. It’s something they now want to offer to more people willing to join a safe space.

“If I had to say what I was missing, it was probably comfort from guys,” said Durham, one of the other founders. “You can speak to guys, you can talk to guys, but you can’t speak to everybody.”

Loyal and Durham said growing the fraternity has been a slow process as they get their name in front of others.

“So far, it is just the three of us, but we will have another candidate that will be joining later in the month,” said Loyal.

It might have started small, but these fraternity brothers said they plan to continue to help the community while also creating a brotherhood.

“We are who we are, that’s what our saying is,” said Durham.

“Just trying to elevate men to be positive influences in the community and also advocate for themselves in every way possible,” said Loyal.

