Minnesota 12-year-old named Kid Captain for Iowa’s matchup with Golden Gophers

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A boy from Brainerd, Minnesota, has been named this week’s Kid Captain for when the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Kinnick.

The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital said Bentley Erickson was transferred to the hospital in Iowa City after he was born early.

Doctors said Bentley’s left ear was missing, and he had Goldenhar syndrome, which impacts development of the face and skull. He was also diagnosed with several disorders impacting the esophagus.

Bentley underwent 10 surgeries at the UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital in his first four years.

He’s now 12-years-old and loves Hawkeye football.

See his full profile here.

Since 2009, the hospital has partnered with the Iowa Hawkeyes to pick kid captains to honor and celebrate their inspirational stories.

