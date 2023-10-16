Milder push of air arrives Wednesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As October weeks go this will be a good one. High pressure keeps control of the weather keeping our weather quiet and comfortable.

The latest satellite and radar data. (KCRG)

Normal highs in the lower 60s with lows in the 30s and 40s allow our fall-like feel to continue. Some patchy frost will be possible early Tuesday morning. Rainfall is limited to Wednesday and Thursday with a few shower chances. Overall amounts will remain on the light side with less than 0.1″ expected. Looking ahead to the end of the week and weekend, dry and seasonal conditions persist. Have a great night!

