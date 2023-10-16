Show You Care
Milder push of air arrives Wednesday

By Joe Winters
Updated: moments ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As October weeks go this will be a good one. High pressure keeps control of the weather keeping our weather quiet and comfortable.

The latest satellite and radar data
The latest satellite and radar data.   (KCRG)

Normal highs in the lower 60s with lows in the 30s and 40s allow our fall-like feel to continue. Some patchy frost will be possible early Tuesday morning. Rainfall is limited to Wednesday and Thursday with a few shower chances. Overall amounts will remain on the light side with less than 0.1″ expected. Looking ahead to the end of the week and weekend, dry and seasonal conditions persist. Have a great night!

Police say 32-year-old Emily Payne, was last seen in the 900 block of Sandusky Drive. She was...
Iowa City police cancel search for 32-year-old woman, she has been found
A total of 55,646 fans turned out in Iowa City for the “Crossover at Kinnick” women's...
Clark’s triple-double highlights game at Kinnick. Women’s basketball record crowd of 55,646 shows up
Iowa State Capitol building
Law Enforcement investigates Social Media Threat
FILE - Actor Suzanne Somers is photographed at the Lowell Hotel in New York on June 30, 2005....
Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company,’ dies at 76
Several students are recovering after a hayride crash in Keokuk County.
Students injured in Keokuk County hayride crash

First Alert Forecast: Monday, October 16, 2023
Temperatures will be cool today, and rise a bit over the next couple of days.
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Corey Thompson takes us through the coming work and school...
First Alert Forecast: Monday morning, October 16
Scattered clouds are possible at times this afternoon.
Pleasant conditions on many days this week