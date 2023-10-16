A lot of seasonally-appropriate weather on the way

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - If you’re looking for more fall-like weather, then you’re in luck.

Today’s conditions will generally seem a lot like Sunday’s, especially in terms of temperatures. Highs will reach the mid to upper 50s, which is right in line with where we finished up the weekend. Cloud cover will vary a bit through the day, but there should be a fair amount of sunshine for most. Tuesday’s weather follows a similar path, with a chilly start in the 30s followed by highs that will be a bit warmer for most in the low to mid 60s.

A storm system will move through the region by Wednesday into Thursday, though it won’t have a lot of moisture to work with. A few showers will still be possible, first as a cold front moves through on Wednesday, and then wrapping around an area of low pressure as it moves through Minnesota and Wisconsin by Thursday. Ahead of the front, temperatures make it into the mid to upper 60s, with upper 50s and low 60s likely behind it.

Several days of pleasant weather will round out the work week into the weekend, with highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. A lot of sunshine should be seen during the daytime in this timeframe, with a little bit of a breeze present to go along with it.

The next chance for rain after the midweek system holds off until the following Tuesday when a slight storm chance returns. Overall, precipitation will be light in amount over the course of the 9-day forecast.

