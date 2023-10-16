Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Joran van der Sloot to reveal new details about Natalee Holloway’s death, source says

Joran van der Sloot is awaiting trial for federal charges of wire fraud and extortion.
Joran van der Sloot is awaiting trial for federal charges of wire fraud and extortion.(Shelby County Jail)
By Jonathan Hardison and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - The public will learn new details about the circumstances surrounding the death of Natalee Holloway at a change-of-plea and sentencing hearing for the prime suspect in her death, Joran van der Sloot, sources confirmed to WBRC.

Van der Sloot is expected to plead guilty Wednesday in federal court after pleading not guilty to extortion and wire fraud charges earlier this summer.

Van der Sloot is the chief suspect in the disappearance of Mountain Brook, Alabama, teen Natalee Holloway.

Holloway family attorney John Kelly told NBC News that van der Sloot will reveal new details about Holloway’s death as part of the plea agreement expected to be unsealed in court. It is a development sources confirmed to WBRC and is expected to happen inside the Hugo L. Black Federal Courthouse in downtown Birmingham.

Kelly told NBC News that part of the agreement was to reveal how Holloway died.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 32-year-old Emily Payne, was last seen in the 900 block of Sandusky Drive. She was...
Iowa City police cancel search for 32-year-old woman, she has been found
A total of 55,646 fans turned out in Iowa City for the “Crossover at Kinnick” women's...
Clark’s triple-double highlights game at Kinnick. Women’s basketball record crowd of 55,646 shows up
Iowa State Capitol building
Law Enforcement investigates Social Media Threat
FILE - Actor Suzanne Somers is photographed at the Lowell Hotel in New York on June 30, 2005....
Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company,’ dies at 76
Several students are recovering after a hayride crash in Keokuk County.
Students injured in Keokuk County hayride crash

Latest News

Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
Nic Woodley
University football staffer arrested for exposing himself to young girl at Target, police say
FILE - Former President Donald Trump addresses an audience during a campaign event, Monday,...
Trump has narrow gag order imposed on him by federal judge overseeing 2020 election subversion case
Jim Smith Memorial Bridge
Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office unveils sign for Jim Smith Memorial Bridge
Palestinians inspect the damage of a destroyed building following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza...
Humanitarian aid is stuck at Gaza-Egypt border as Israeli siege strains hospitals, water supply