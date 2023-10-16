Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa climate scientists: Iowa is ‘under-invested’ in solar energy

According to a new report, Iowa has a big role to play when it comes to combating the changing climate.
By Mollie Swayne
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - According to a new report, Iowa has a big role to play when it comes to combating the changing climate.

Earlier this month, scientists in the state released the 13th annual Iowa Climate Statement. As for the focus of the report this year, the subtitle said it all: “It’s Time to Tap Iowa’s Vast Solar Energy Resources.”

“We’ve talked about importance of trees, we’ve talked about the wind energy sector in Iowa. And so this year, it was clear that it was time to address solar [in the statement],” said Peter Thorne, professor of Occupational and Environmental Health at the University of Iowa.

According to this year’s installment of the annual statement, right now Iowa generates a higher proportion of its electricity from wind than any other state—58% in 2021. However solar is well under 1%.

“We have tremendous solar energy potential,” said Thorne.

The statement isn’t just about whatever the topic of the year happens to be, though. It’s also about keeping climate change and its impact on Iowa on people’s minds.

“There’s a lot of good things happening, a lot of people are coming up with great innovations,” said Thorne.

Thorne recognized many people feel what he called “climate anxiety.”

“I worry that that some of our younger people are thinking that, for instance, the prospects for the planet are so grim that they shouldn’t consider having a family,” he said. “I think many older people don’t understand the impact that climate change is having on the mental health of young people.”

He hoped the statement from Iowa’s scientific community could be a message that there are still actions that can make a difference.

“I think that being optimistic in my teaching with young people really helps them look for climate solutions and helps them be optimistic,” said Thorne. “It takes everybody coming up with great ideas and making individual choices as well as helping big things happen for the greater good.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KCRG-TV9 Friday Night Lights Endzone Week 8
Cedar Rapids Police comment on residents’ safety in light of multiple recent homicides
Cedar Rapids Police comment on residents’ safety in light of multiple recent homicides
Iowa State Capitol building
Law Enforcement investigates Social Media Threat
Cedar Rapids police have arrested 28-year-old Darnell Bays for first degree murder.
Police make arrest in fatal Cedar Rapids shooting, victim identified
Second largest Powerball jackpot is still up for grabs sitting at an estimated $1.73 billion.
Powerball ticket buyer in Iowa missed share of jackpot by one number

Latest News

A total of 55,646 fans turned out in Iowa City for the “Crossover at Kinnick” women's...
Clark’s triple-double highlights game at Kinnick. Women’s basketball record crowd of 55,646 shows up
In this handout photo released by MSF Afghanistan, injured people received treatment after a...
Powerful earthquake shakes west Afghanistan a week after devastating quakes hit same region
FILE - Actor Suzanne Somers is photographed at the Lowell Hotel in New York on June 30, 2005....
Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company,’ dies at 76
Children take their places at folding tables on a church patio several miles from where their...
Schools near a Maui wildfire burn zone are reopening. Parents wrestle with whether to send kids back
Egypt's leader criticizes Israel's Gaza operation as the top US diplomat extends his Mideast...
Egypt’s leader criticizes Israel’s Gaza operation as the top US diplomat extends his Mideast mission