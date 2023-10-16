Iowa City woman charged with arson for allegedly setting man’s truck on fire

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa City woman has been arrested and charged with arson after allegedly dousing a man’s truck in gas and setting it on fire.

Ashley Bunting, 40, of Iowa city, is charged with second degree arson for the August 23 incident.

In a criminal complaint, police said a man reported his truck had been partially burnt while it was sitting in a parking lot in the 1600 block of Aber Avenue.

Responding officers also found another vehicle in the parking lot had an accelerant on it and had also been partially burnt.

Investigators with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation tested the accelerant and found it to be a gasoline mixture. They also said they found partial prints that matched known prints from Bunting.

Investigators also said a search of Bunting’s electronic records showed Bunting had searched the area where the arson happened on Google Maps in the hours before the incident happened. Then she allegedly deleted her Google location and search history for the time when the incident happened.

