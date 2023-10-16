Show You Care
Iowa City police searching for missing 32-year-old woman

Police say 32-year-old Emily Payne, was last seen in the 900 block of Sandusky Drive. She was reported missing on Oct. 14.
Police say 32-year-old Emily Payne, was last seen in the 900 block of Sandusky Drive. She was reported missing on Oct. 14.(Iowa City Police Department)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Iowa City are asking for help finding a missing woman.

Police say 32-year-old Emily Payne was last seen in the 900 block of Sandusky Drive. She was reported missing on Oct. 14.

She was reportedly last seen wearing a green sweatshirt and blue shorts, and she is described as being 5′5″ tall, 200 pounds with blonde hair.

Anyone with information about Payne’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Johnson County Joint Emergency Communication Center at 319-356-6800.

