Hawkeye Area Down Syndrome Association celebrates Down Syndrome awareness month

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - For families of individuals with Down Syndrome, it can be an isolating experience. But communities like the Hawkeye Area Down Syndrome Association, or HADSA, are working to change that.

“We don’t necessarily get the support that we should from all angles. So, having a community to give that support is very helpful.” said Hawkeye Area Down Syndrome Association Board Member Cae-Kurylo-Gully.

The organization takes this month as an opportunity to tackle some of the common misconceptions surrounding Down Syndrome.

“People think that they can’t do what everybody else can. People think that they, because of this “disability”, there’s going to be a barrier... First and foremost, they are humans, they are people, you know? Like, just as anybody else, they should be treated that way.” said Kurylo-Gully

Although each family is different, some of the most common barriers they face include struggles with education and inclusion.

“I think it’s come a long way, but there’s still a long way to go. A lot of people just don’t think that they can do what any other individual can do.” said Kurylo-Gully.

HADSA currently has approximately 80 families in their midst. And for one of them, HADSA’s work to promote inclusion within the community has been essential.

“I think for us, it’s just like, the inclusion of even bringing awareness to some doctors when they don’t necessarily... it’s helpful with some situations.” said Ashley Heinrich, mother of Gabby Kallas, who has Down Syndrome, and member of HADSA.

But despite the challenges many of their families face, members of HADSA say it’s important to remember the positives, too.

“A lot of, I’d say, other individuals don’t understand, like, the joys that they bring to our families, and the different light. And so it’s kind of nice to let others see that.” said Heinrich.

Following their awareness walk at the end of September, HADSA is continuing to celebrate by hosting fundraising events with locals businesses, as well as posting facts about Down Syndrome on their social media throughout the month.

