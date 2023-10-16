Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Francis Marion Intermediate School remains closed Monday due to storm damage

Francis Marion Intermediate School is closed for a second day Friday because of storm damage.
Francis Marion Intermediate School is closed for a second day Friday because of storm damage.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Francis Marion Intermediate School remains closed on Monday after storm damage caused part of the building to collapse, sending water into classrooms last week.

The Marion Independent School District released pictures and video of water flowing into the building after the storms on Wednesday last week.

District Superintendent Janelle Brouwer said the damage occurred at an older part of the building, which houses third and fourth grade classrooms.

The school was closed on Thursday and Friday following the storms. The building has been under renovation since last year.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa State Capitol building
Law Enforcement investigates Social Media Threat
FILE - Actor Suzanne Somers is photographed at the Lowell Hotel in New York on June 30, 2005....
Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company,’ dies at 76
Williams’ 82-yard TD sparks Iowa to 15-6 win over Wisconsin.
Williams’ 82-yard TD sparks Iowa to 15-6 win over Wisconsin
KCRG-TV9 Friday Night Lights Endzone Week 8
Cedar Rapids Police comment on residents’ safety in light of multiple recent homicides
Cedar Rapids Police comment on residents’ safety in light of multiple recent homicides

Latest News

Waukon officer hurt after attack by intoxicated man
Unity Point Health St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids is giving out lifesaving equipment and...
Cedar Rapids hospital giving out life-saving equipment, training for area nonprofits
Voters in Burlington will decide if the city needs a third fire station.
Waukon officer hurt after attack by intoxicated man
The war in Israel is increasing pressure on Republicans to pick a speaker this week.
Rep. Jim Jordan pushes for support amid search for new Speaker