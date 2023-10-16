Francis Marion Intermediate School remains closed Monday due to storm damage

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Francis Marion Intermediate School remains closed on Monday after storm damage caused part of the building to collapse, sending water into classrooms last week.

The Marion Independent School District released pictures and video of water flowing into the building after the storms on Wednesday last week.

District Superintendent Janelle Brouwer said the damage occurred at an older part of the building, which houses third and fourth grade classrooms.

The school was closed on Thursday and Friday following the storms. The building has been under renovation since last year.

