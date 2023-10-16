Dubuque man airlifted to hospital after motorcycle crash in Wisconsin

GRANT COUNTY, Wisconsin (KCRG) - A Dubuque man was flown to the hospital after crashing a motorcycle in Grant County, Wisconsin on Saturday.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said Matthew Milligan, 39, was navigating a downhill curve when he went onto the wrong side of the road and had to swerve back into his lane to avoid oncoming traffic. That’s when he hit the guardrail, causing him to be ejected from the motorcycle.

It happened on Highway 133 west of Lauer Lane just before 6 p.m.

Milligan was airlifted to the hospital and the motorcycle, which sustained heavy damage, was towed from the scene.

Officials have not provided an update on Milligan’s condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

