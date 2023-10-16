Show You Care
DNR hear from public on Supreme Beef plan

A cattle farm is hoping to get DNR approval for a plan near a popular trout creek.
By Rebekah Vaughan
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Monona, Iowa (KCRG) - A cattle farm is hoping to get DNR approval for a plan near a popular trout creek.

Two years ago, the Iowa DNR granted approval to Supreme Beef in Monona for a new confinement for about 12,000 animals near Bloody Run Creek.

A few months later, a conservation group sued the DNR, saying it violated its own rules when approving nutrient management plans.

The owners of Supreme Beef want to spread manure on fields in the stream’s watershed.

People from both sides of this issue spoke at Monday’s online public meeting.

That includes neighbors who say the farm is fine on the land, and people who say the DNR should take another look at the numbers when it comes to how much manure can be applied to field.

The meeting was held to hear comments on Supreme Beef’s Nutrient Management Plan.

This comes after years of discussions over the farm’s impact on the nearby trout creek, Bloody Run.

Nutrient Management plans like this will not only detail how much manure is applied, but also which specific fields it goes onto, and how it won’t run into water.

Some on the call were concerned the nutrient management plan didn’t go into enough detail about pesticides, insecticides, and manure usage.

”It would be fairly simple but very important for the DNR to audit the records to see if they have been properly composting and get more detail in this nutrient management plan on the specific procedures they follow on the composting is appropriate.,” said Phil Hayes, a veterinarian that was on the call.

Other neighbors said having the large farm nearby has not been a bother.

One said they can’t even smell the manure from where they live.

Another neighbor also said she is confident modern farming technology like terraces and re-tillage programs is a reason the land and waterways are being kept safe.

Cedar Rapids churches bake 30 dozen kolaches for installation of Dubuque archbishop
Tips on how to stay healthy this Flu, COVID and cold season
Tips on how to stay healthy this Flu, COVID and cold season
