DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Disturbed is coming to the Wells Fargo Arena next year with special guests Falling in Reverse and Plush.

The stop is part of the metal band’s 23-date “Take Back Your Life” North American tour.

The show starts at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 25.

Tickets go on sale, starting 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

