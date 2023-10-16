Christian and Jewish communities rally for Israel together in Moline

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The 20th annual Night to Honor Israel event was held at River City Church in Moline Sunday evening despite unfortunate circumstances. Members of the Christian community rallied to support not only Israel, but also their Jewish friends.

Lead Pastor of the River City Church, Scott Reece, says everything has changed because of the war, but it provides even more meaning to the annual event.

“You’re not alone in this war.” said Reece, “You’re not alone in this battle. We love you. We’re Christians, you’re Jewish, but we’re one people.”

An increased presence of police and security underscored the threat posed to the Jewish community and religious freedom, but it did not stop members from participating.

A young Israeli advocate in attendance, Ethan Geifman, was supposed to catch a flight to Israel last Monday, but the flight was cancelled because of the onset of the war. He’s grateful Sunday’s event was still on the schedule.

“We’re strong, we’re with Israel.” said Geifman, “We’re ready to support it. It just means the world that [the event is] able to be put on but slightly adjusted to unfortunate situation.” He added, “But, we’re here. We’re here.”

Christians from around the Quad Cities joined the event tonight to honor Israel, including Kim Darnell, who is the pastor of Connect Church of the Quad Cities.

“In this time, I think it just speaks really greatly of our Quad City community,” said Darnell, “of our support for our Jewish brothers and sisters.”

