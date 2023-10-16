Show You Care
Cedar Rapids girl has milestone 100th blood transfusion

Today was a special milestone for one little girl at UnityPoint Health St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids.
By Rebekah Vaughan
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday was a special milestone for one little girl at UnityPoint Health St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids.

11-year-old Hannah Groezinger has a genetic blood disorder called ‘beta-thalassemia’. She can’t make her own hemoglobin to carry oxygen throughout her body.

Hannah was adopted from China, and for close to 5 years now she has been receiving blood transfusions for the disorder. She has to get them every three weeks to keep her healthy.

Today was transfusion number 100, and the staff decorated her hospital room to mark the special occasion. Although the day was focused on her, Hannah chose to give back to others.

She picked out toys from the store to give to other people in the hospital.

She picked out the toys to donate to the hospital’s treasure box-- the same box she used to pick toys out of when she first started getting transfusions.

The Cedar Rapids family said they are grateful for everyone in the hospital who has helped keep Hannah healthy.

