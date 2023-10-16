Show You Care
Cedar Rapids churches bake 30 dozen kolaches for installation of Dubuque archbishop

By Libbie Randall
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hours of preparing dough, waiting for it to rise, adding the ingredients, and baking go into any batch of kolaches. But the group of volunteers made of up of parishioners from several local Catholic churches are used to the process.

“This 30 dozen that we did today is literally nothing, it’s child’s play,” said one volunteer, Juan Trevino. “It makes us feel like we’re involved in the installation of the archbishop.”

The Czech pastry usually makes it’s mark during St. Ludmila’s Kolach Festival. But this bulk-baking was to welcome to new Dubuque Archbishop, Bishop Thomas Zinkula.

“There’s other churches involved as well; not only St. Ludmila’s, St. Wenceslaus, but St. Pat’s, and St. Pius,” said Trevino.

Zinkula is from Mount Vernon and of Czech descent which is another reason these churches wanted to help prepare the traditional Czech pastry for the event.

“It’s important for all of us to feel together in this great moment in our church history because we are part of the diocese of Dubuque, so it just kind of makes us a big part of our community,” said Trevino.

Zinkula served at several parishes including Dubuque, Cedar Rapids and Rickardsville before being appointed as Bishop of Davenport in 2017, and now archbishop of Dubuque.

The previous Archbishop, Michael Jackels, retired in April for health reasons.

