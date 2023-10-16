Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office unveils sign for Jim Smith Memorial Bridge

Jim Smith Memorial Bridge
Jim Smith Memorial Bridge(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday morning, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office joined the Iowa State Patrol and other members of law enforcement in a bridge dedication ceremony for fallen trooper Sergeant Jim Smith.

Sgt. Smith was killed in the line of duty on April 9th, 2021, after being shot by a suspect during a standoff in Grundy Center, Iowa.

The bridge dedicated to his memory is the Hwy 20 bridge over the Wapsipinicon River near the 255-mile marker east of Independence.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A total of 55,646 fans turned out in Iowa City for the “Crossover at Kinnick” women's...
Clark’s triple-double highlights game at Kinnick. Women’s basketball record crowd of 55,646 shows up
Iowa State Capitol building
Law Enforcement investigates Social Media Threat
FILE - Actor Suzanne Somers is photographed at the Lowell Hotel in New York on June 30, 2005....
Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company,’ dies at 76
Williams’ 82-yard TD sparks Iowa to 15-6 win over Wisconsin.
Williams’ 82-yard TD sparks Iowa to 15-6 win over Wisconsin
KCRG-TV9 Friday Night Lights Endzone Week 8

Latest News

Iowa City Police Department
Iowa City woman charged with arson for allegedly setting man’s truck on fire
Whitewater police have Scott Street in Whitewater blocked off early Monday.
Police: Wisconsin man still at-large after holding woman against her will for multiple days
Dubuque man airlifted to hospital after motorcycle crash in Wisconsin
Keystone AEA Occupational Therapist Kristi Kreutner joins us to talk about AEA's services...
Keystone AEA explains how occupational therapy can support children