Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office unveils sign for Jim Smith Memorial Bridge

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday morning, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office joined the Iowa State Patrol and other members of law enforcement in a bridge dedication ceremony for fallen trooper Sergeant Jim Smith.

Sgt. Smith was killed in the line of duty on April 9th, 2021, after being shot by a suspect during a standoff in Grundy Center, Iowa.

The bridge dedicated to his memory is the Hwy 20 bridge over the Wapsipinicon River near the 255-mile marker east of Independence.

