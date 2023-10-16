Show You Care
Animal rescue looks to find homes in Eastern Iowa for animals saved in Texas

By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Mount Vernon, Iowa (KCRG) -A group that rescues animals from Texas and brings them here to Eastern Iowa is looking for people to give them a new home.

The East Texas Hoof and Paw Rescue was at the Bass Farms Fall Festival.

People could meet & adopt animals and learn more about what it takes to foster.

This event also raised money for the group which will go towards spaying and neutering the animals as well as covering travel costs.

“So we just hope that people will be willing to potentially open their home to fostering volunteering and just spreading the word like I said of the animals the needs down in Texas,” said the groups founder Alyson Krumbholtz.

The rescue will hold a fundraiser on October 15th, at Wild Hogs Saloon & Eatery from 1 to 5 P.M.

