1-year-old among 3 killed in explosion at building being remodeled

BUCKLIN, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - Authorities in Kansas say a 1-year-old child and two adults were killed after an explosion at a commercial building in the city of Bucklin.

The explosion took place just before 5:30 Saturday. Ford County Sheriff Bill Carr identified the family killed as 29-year-old Jerry Isakson, 28-year-old Robin Hamilton and 1-year-old Stormy Isakson.

The victims were all in the building, which was being remodeled, at the time of the incident, KWCH reports.

A fourth person, identified as 26-year-old Christian Stimpert, was taken to the hospital and later flown to a Wichita hospital in critical condition.

The Ford County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas State Fire Marshal Office are investigating the cause of the explosion as an accident.

