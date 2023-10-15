CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It was a quiet morning across Eastern Iowa with a mostly cloudy sky, isolated sprinkles, and temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

Today & Tonight

We’ll have more clouds than sun for much of the day. However, the clouds will gradually clear from the area during the mid to late afternoon with highs in the mid 50s. Tonight, will be a bit cooler with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s with a mostly clear sky.

Decreasing clouds and cool temperatures on Sunday (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Monday & Beyond

We’ll have a calm and cool start to the workweek with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 50s and 60s on Monday and Tuesday. Our next chance for precipitation is expected for the middle of the upcoming week as a cold front moves through the area. Therefore, scattered showers will be possible on Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures will stay in the 60s Wednesday and through next weekend.

