Clouds continue to dissipate overnight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We had a few peaks of sunshine throughout your Sunday as the cloud cover still dominated Eastern Iowa. We will see the clouds continue to dissipate as we head into the evening and overnight hours.

Temperatures will start off in the upper 30s - low 40s for Monday (KCRG)

Plenty of sunshine will be the rule for your Monday with highs staying in the mid-50s courtesy of the northerly wind sticking around.

Temperatures will go back into the mid-50s for Monday (KCRG)

As we head into your Tuesday, we will turn the temperature up just a little bit with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

By Wednesday we will see highs in the mid-60s with a little bit of a caveat, and that is a rain chance throughout the day.

Rain chances will let up for Wednesday night and by Thursday, another chance of rain will push through. Right now, the thinking in terms of accumulation is less than a half inch.

Once the cold front pushes through, we will drop the temperatures for the second half of the work week, but not by much.

This will take us into the weekend where we will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 60s for Saturday and upper 50s for Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.