Cedar Rapids panel addresses mental health issues for people of color

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - When Chanelle Thomas was 16, she told her mother she needed counseling. In response, her mother said, “Black people deal with their problems.”

Thomas shared her story as a panelist on the “Supporting Your Child of Color: Mental Health Panel” at the Cedar Rapids Library on Saturday.

The attitude described by Thomas was one others in the room were familiar with.

“Specifically for people of color, it’s not always been a conversation that’s super welcome,” said Harold Walehwa, another panelist. “Whenever folks have maybe expressed some mental health concerns, the response would be either to kind of get over it or, like, pray it away, or ‘You have nothing to...feel bad over,’ that kind of thing.”

Saturday, panel organizers were trying to shift those perspectives.

“Having these conversations breaks those barriers for us to continue to grow,” said Wilsee Kollie.

Wilsee Kollie organized the event as part of her work with the Our Future fellowship program. She was inspired to address mental health because of her own background immigrating from Liberia.

“I came into America when I was four. And so it was a different and very unexpected kind of world. And I was surrounded with peers that didn’t look like me...and that affected my mental health because I was like, really insecure,” said Kollie.

The conversation covered a range of topics, from health care provider demographics to the Linn County Public Health declaration of racism as a public health crisis in 2020.

According to that announcement, “Violence or the threat of violence—driven by on-going, systematic racism—creates a stressful environment which impacts the health of children, families, and communities.”

According to Cedar Rapids police, there have been 9 killings in Cedar Rapids so far this year, including the recent shooting deaths of two Black men on October 5.

Whether it’s violence, discomfort, insecurity, or anything else, this event was about letting people know they don’t have to deal with these issues on their own, and that it’s okay to ask for help.

“You belong in the space that you are in right now, and you are loved,” said Kollie.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.