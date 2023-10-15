Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

3 teens hospitalized following Cleveland shooting

FILE - Cleveland Police car. Three teenagers have been hospitalized after a shooting in...
FILE - Cleveland Police car. Three teenagers have been hospitalized after a shooting in Cleveland.(Vic Gideon)
By Alec Sapolin and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Three teens are in the hospital following a shooting in Cleveland on Sunday, WOIO reports.

Cleveland Police Sgt. Wilfredo Diaz said the shooting occurred around 12:53 a.m. in the 5600 block of Hamlet Avenue, in the city’s Broadway Slavic Village neighborhood.

Diaz said the three teens, two 17-year-old boys and a 17-year-old girl, were transported to a local hospital.

Their current conditions are unknown.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KCRG-TV9 Friday Night Lights Endzone Week 8
Cedar Rapids Police comment on residents’ safety in light of multiple recent homicides
Cedar Rapids Police comment on residents’ safety in light of multiple recent homicides
Iowa State Capitol building
Law Enforcement investigates Social Media Threat
Cedar Rapids police have arrested 28-year-old Darnell Bays for first degree murder.
Police make arrest in fatal Cedar Rapids shooting, victim identified
Family said they will take a beloved Oklahoma school crossing guard wounded in a car accident...
Beloved school crossing guard hit by truck, to be taken off life support

Latest News

A look at one woman's small business during National Women's Small Business Month
A look at one woman's small business during National Women's Small Business Month
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder speaks during Iowa's NCAA college basketball media day, Wednesday,...
Iowa-DePaul women’s outdoor basketball game at Kinnick could draw over 50,000 fans, world record
FILE - A Google sign hangs over an entrance to the company's new building, Sept. 6, 2023, in...
What Google’s antitrust trial means for your search habits
Palestinians stand by the building destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Deir al-Balah, south of...
Packed Gaza hospitals warn that thousands could die as supplies run low and ground offensive looms