Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

23-year-old woman, 1-year-old child struck by car, police say

Police in Ohio said a woman and child were hit by a car.
Police in Ohio said a woman and child were hit by a car.(MGN)
By Alec Sapolin and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A 23-year-old woman and a 1-year-old child were hospitalized Friday night after being hit by a car, according to authorities.

The Cleveland Police Department said the incident occurred just before 9:30 p.m. on Memphis Avenue, located in the city’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood.

Officials said EMS transported both victims to the hospital. Their current conditions are unknown.

The vehicle fled the scene following the incident, according to police.

No arrests have been made in the incident.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KCRG-TV9 Friday Night Lights Endzone Week 8
Cedar Rapids Police comment on residents’ safety in light of multiple recent homicides
Cedar Rapids Police comment on residents’ safety in light of multiple recent homicides
Iowa State Capitol building
Law Enforcement investigates Social Media Threat
Cedar Rapids police have arrested 28-year-old Darnell Bays for first degree murder.
Police make arrest in fatal Cedar Rapids shooting, victim identified
Second largest Powerball jackpot is still up for grabs sitting at an estimated $1.73 billion.
Powerball ticket buyer in Iowa missed share of jackpot by one number

Latest News

New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart defends Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson during the first half in...
New York Liberty avoid sweep, take Game 3 of WNBA Finals, beat Aces 87-73
In this handout photo released by MSF Afghanistan, injured people received treatment after a...
Powerful earthquake shakes west Afghanistan a week after devastating quakes hit same region
FILE - Actor Suzanne Somers is photographed at the Lowell Hotel in New York on June 30, 2005....
Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company,’ dies at 76
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step’ dies at 76
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers walks on the field before an NFL football game against...
Aaron Rodgers tosses passes, walks without crutches before Jets’ game vs. Eagles