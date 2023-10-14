Sold out musical celebrates Iowans of all skills and capabilities

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) -It’s a big weekend for some local actors, with the sold-out “High School Musical” taking the stage in Des Moines, KCCI’s Nicole Tam reported.

At the Des Moines Playhouse, the early birds came to mingle and get to know the actors before the curtains opened.

Backstage in the green room, excitement from dozens of actors transforming into characters.

“This year, I am already prepped, and I’m so excited,” said Elias Andersson, the artist playing Troy.

Andersson says getting the part was a dream come true.

“It was like super exciting when I got the news like I even screamed; my mom had to put the phone away for me before I screamed,” said Andersson.

For four months during rehearsals and throughout this weekend, his buddy and mentor Jackson Hamilton will be right next to him, ready to help.

“It’s just great because you get to meet so new, so much new people and make so much new friends,” said Hamilton.

The musical is a production from the Penguin Project, giving people with special needs a chance at live theater.

“We build a community where people become friends for life and lives are transformed,” said David R. Kilpatrick, Des Moines Playhouse executive director.

Months of teamwork led to the final rehearsal Thursday night in front of family, friends and a small group of community members.

This is the Playhouse’s second Penguin Project show, another is scheduled for next year. Each actor on stage shows anyone can achieve their dreams of being a Broadway star. Or in Elias’ case... a scientist.

A future scientist showing the world the sky’s the limit.

