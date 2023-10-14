Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Louvre Museum and Versailles Palace evacuated after bomb threats with France on alert

Police officers stand guard outside the Louvre Museum as people are evacuated after it received...
Police officers stand guard outside the Louvre Museum as people are evacuated after it received a written threat, in Paris, Saturday Oct. 14, 2023. The Louvre Museum says it is closing for the day and evacuating all visitors and staff after a threat.(AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — The Louvre Museum in Paris and Versailles Palace evacuated visitors and staff Saturday after receiving bomb threats. The government has put France on high security alert after a fatal school stabbing by a suspected extremist.

The Louvre communication service said no one was hurt and no incident was reported. Paris police said officers searched the museum after it received written bomb threats.

The former royal palace at Versailles also received bomb threats, a national police spokesperson said. The palace and its sprawling gardens were being evacuated while police examine the area, the spokesperson said.

Alarms rang out through the Louvre, a vast space also in a former royal palace Paris overlooking the Seine River, when the evacuation was announced, and in the underground shopping center beneath its signature pyramid.

Police cordoned off the monument from all sides, and the underground access, as tourists and other visitors streamed out. Videos posted online showed people leaving, some hurriedly and some stopping to take photos, others apparently confused about what was happening.

The French government raised the threat alert level and is deploying 7,000 troops to increase security after Friday’s school attack. French authorities say a former student suspected of Islamic radicalization killed a teacher and wounded three other people before being captured.

The government is also concerned about fallout in France from the war between Israel and Hamas.

The Louvre, home to masterpieces such as the Mona Lisa, welcomes between 30,000 and 40,000 visitors per day.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids police have arrested 28-year-old Darnell Bays for first degree murder.
Police make arrest in fatal Cedar Rapids shooting, victim identified
A Tornado Watch is in effect until 8 PM
Tornado Watch has been issued until 8 PM for parts of the KCRG-TV9 Viewing Area
Active Police presence in the 2000 block of Wiley Blvd. SW
CRPD investigating homicide on Wiley Blvd SW
Friends and neighbors in Iowa stepped up to help a widow harvest her corn crops.
Dozens of volunteers helped a woman harvest her crops after her husband died
Second largest Powerball jackpot is still up for grabs sitting at an estimated $1.73 billion.
Powerball ticket buyer in Iowa missed share of jackpot by one number

Latest News

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, meets with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal...
Blinken calls for protection of civilians as Israel prepares for expected assault on Gaza
Palestinians flee from northern Gaza to the south after the Israeli army issued an...
Palestinians are struggling to flee south in Gaza after Israeli evacuation order
There's rising fear in Gaza over an evacuation order for 1.1 million people. (Source:...
Rising fear in Gaza over evacuation order
FILE - A study shows higher rates of lung cancer in women than men; the reason is a mystery for...
Women diagnosed with lung cancer at higher rate than men, study says